170208-N-KJ380-100



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2017) Sailors plot a safe route for the fire team in the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department tunnel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) during a general quarters drill. Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 141], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.