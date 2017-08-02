170208-N-JI086-306 – BLACK SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) A Royal Canadian Navy CH-124 Sea King lands on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during exercise Sea Shield 2017 flight operations, Feb. 8, 2017. Sea Shield is an annual Romanian-led multinational exercise in the Black Sea to improve interoperability and proficiency of participating units. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

