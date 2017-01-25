A U.S. Marine attending the Methods of Entry (MOE) course, uses a torch to cut through steel during a practical application exercise aboard Quantico Va., Jan. 25, 2017. MOE teaches Marines advanced level skills on how to properly and effectively gain entry into buildings, structures and ships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

Date Posted: 02.10.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Methods of Entry [Image 1 of 144], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.