170206-N-NI420-136 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2017) Rear Adm. Patrick Piercey, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, speaks with Sailor of the Year (SOY) candidates and their spouses during a meet and greet luncheon held at the Virginia Beach Westin during SOY week. The SOY program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy. The Naval Surface Force Atlantic Sea and Shore SOY selected at the end of this week will advance to compete for SOY at U.S. Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Molly DiServio/Released)

