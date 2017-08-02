170208-N-N0901-001

DJIBOUTI (Feb 8, 2017) Hull Technician 1st Class Melvin McCullough, assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron 11, cleans a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle at the Port of Djibouti, Feb. 8, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jose Carcedo /Released)

