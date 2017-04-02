170204-N-RY519-091

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2017) American servicemembers and civilians from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo play setsubun games with Japanese children at the Kotohira Childrens' Club on Feb. 4, 2017. The children are throwing beans at some volunteers dressed as ogres or "oni." Setsubun occurs on the last day of Japanese winter and is a bean-throwing ceremony to welcome good fortune and drive away evil spirits. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary Horvath/Released)

