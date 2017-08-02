170208-N-RU357-0173 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 8, 2017) First responders Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services and Anne Arundel County Fire Department escort “victims” to ambulances outside Bancroft Hall during an “active shooter” drill at the U.S. Naval Academy during the annual exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017. Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield is an annual exercise that assesses the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among commands, other services, and agency partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Hunter Collop)

