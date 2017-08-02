170208-N-N0901-010 RAMSUND, Norway (Feb. 8, 2017) Members of Platoon 802, a Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Platoon assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, prepare to conduct cold water MCM diving operations. An adaptive force package commanded by Commander, Task Group 68.1, EODMU 8 is participating in Exercise Arctic Specialist 2017, a multi-national EOD exercise conducted in the austere environments of northern Norway. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Seth Wartak/Released)

