ITX 2-17: 1st Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment FINEX

Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire a M2 .50 caliber machine gun as part of a Final Exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 2-17 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2017. ITX is an exercise designed to bring all the parts of a Marine Air Ground Task Force together to train as one. The .50 caliber machine gun is a tripod mounted weapon that is powerful and extremely effective against both ground and air targets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin Huffty)

