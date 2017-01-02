Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire a M2 .50 caliber machine gun as part of a Final Exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 2-17 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2017. ITX is an exercise designed to bring all the parts of a Marine Air Ground Task Force together to train as one. The .50 caliber machine gun is a tripod mounted weapon that is powerful and extremely effective against both ground and air targets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin Huffty)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 00:21
|Photo ID:
|3154926
|VIRIN:
|170201-M-XK350-204
|Resolution:
|2778x1852
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ITX 2-17: 1st Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment FINEX [Image 1 of 144], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
