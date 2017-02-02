ITX 2-17: 1st Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment FINEX

A MV-22 Osprey descends to land as part of a Final Exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 2-17 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2017. ITX is an exercise designed to bring all the parts of a Marine Air Ground Task Force together to train as one. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, boarded the Ospreys and were lifted from the landing zone in several waves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin Huffty)

