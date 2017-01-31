170131-N-ME175-004

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2017) Race car driver Clint Bowyer greets pilots Lt. j.g. Johnattan Gonzalez and Lt. Matt Philbin during his tour of the Paul L. Nelson facility aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Bowyer thanked the pilots for their service and gave them words of encouragement. (U.S. Navy Photo by Julie M. Lucas/Released)

