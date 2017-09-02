170209-N-JI086-060 - BLACK SEA (Feb. 9, 2017) Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Dmitry Spiridonov briefs Sailors after a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 9, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170209-N-JI086-060 [Image 1 of 143], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.