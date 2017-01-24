170124-N-BS159-005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Robert Calimano tunes his guitar during a rehearsal for a religious service in the forecastle of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Monroe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 00:25
|Photo ID:
|3125855
|VIRIN:
|170124-N-BS159-005
|Resolution:
|2500x1786
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170124-N-BS159-005 [Image 1 of 125], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT