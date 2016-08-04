(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 27 of 37]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170125-N-JH384-008
    NORFOLK (Jan. 25, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Nathaniel Glenmailhot, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), operates a forklift in the hangar bay. Dwight D. Eisenhower is pierside following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julio Martinez/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3125501
    VIRIN: 170125-N-JH384-008
    Resolution: 5798x3865
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 37], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

