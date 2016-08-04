170125-N-JH384-008
NORFOLK (Jan. 25, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Nathaniel Glenmailhot, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), operates a forklift in the hangar bay. Dwight D. Eisenhower is pierside following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julio Martinez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 00:02
|Photo ID:
|3125501
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-JH384-008
|Resolution:
|5798x3865
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 37], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
