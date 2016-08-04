170125-N-JH384-008

NORFOLK (Jan. 25, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Nathaniel Glenmailhot, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), operates a forklift in the hangar bay. Dwight D. Eisenhower is pierside following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julio Martinez/Released)

Date Posted: 01.27.2017
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US