USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Miguel Hernandez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), guards an entry to the bridge during a visit, board, search, and seizure drill. Wayne E. Meyer is on a western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

