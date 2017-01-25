170125-N-RM689-065
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Miguel Hernandez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), guards an entry to the bridge during a visit, board, search, and seizure drill. Wayne E. Meyer is on a western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 00:03
|Photo ID:
|3125531
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-RM689-065
|Resolution:
|2699x3715
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training [Image 1 of 38], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT