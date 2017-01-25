(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training [Image 18 of 38]

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170125-N-RM689-065
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Miguel Hernandez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), guards an entry to the bridge during a visit, board, search, and seizure drill. Wayne E. Meyer is on a western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3125531
    VIRIN: 170125-N-RM689-065
    Resolution: 2699x3715
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training [Image 1 of 38], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

