170124-N-ME988-170 MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Quartermaster 3rd Class (SW) Lucas A. Wilson plots coordinates on a map in the bridge aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017
Date Posted: 01.27.2017
Location: MAYPORT, FL, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Departing [Image 1 of 36], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.