Flight ops

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) direct an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combatant Squadron 26 as it departs from the flight deck. Bataan is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with its amphibious ready group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

