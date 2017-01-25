MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 25, 2017) – Littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) prepares to moor at its homeport as seen from aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is currently at its homeport conducting a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 00:02
|Photo ID:
|3125513
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-ZB097-0053
|Resolution:
|6000x3148
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170125-N-ZB097-0053 [Image 1 of 40], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
