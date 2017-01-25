170125-N-ZB097-0053

MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 25, 2017) – Littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) prepares to moor at its homeport as seen from aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is currently at its homeport conducting a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)

