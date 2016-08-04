Naval Installation Commander Visits Red Hill

170124-N-GI544-015

PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 24, 2017) Capt. Ken Epps, the commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, briefs a tour group during a visit with Vice Adm. Dixon R. Smith, commander, Navy Installations Command, to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility. Red Hill is a national strategic asset that provides fuel to operate in the Pacific while ensuring drinking water in the area remains safe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Laurie Dexter/Released)

