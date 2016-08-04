(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Installation Commander Visits Red Hill [Image 31 of 40]

    Naval Installation Commander Visits Red Hill

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170124-N-GI544-015
    PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 24, 2017) Capt. Ken Epps, the commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, briefs a tour group during a visit with Vice Adm. Dixon R. Smith, commander, Navy Installations Command, to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility. Red Hill is a national strategic asset that provides fuel to operate in the Pacific while ensuring drinking water in the area remains safe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Laurie Dexter/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3125498
    VIRIN: 170124-N-GI544-015
    Resolution: 3712x5496
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Installation Commander Visits Red Hill [Image 1 of 40], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    tour
    water
    NAVFAC
    fuel
    Navy Installations Command
    Oahu
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Red Hill
    NMCS
    Laurie Dexter
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
