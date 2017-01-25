170125-N-KJ380-008



NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 25, 2016) Sailors transport supplies across the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side following a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Neo Greene III)

