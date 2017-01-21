170121-N-MU198-044

NORFOLK (Jan. 21, 2017) - Sailors wait near mooring lines on the pier as USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) prepares to depart from Naval Station Norfolk. The aircraft carrier is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Ray Nunez Jr./ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:03 Photo ID: 3125522 VIRIN: 170121-N-MU198-044 Resolution: 4460x3186 Size: 1.03 MB Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bush is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation [Image 1 of 41], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.