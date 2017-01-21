170121-N-MU198-044
NORFOLK (Jan. 21, 2017) - Sailors wait near mooring lines on the pier as USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) prepares to depart from Naval Station Norfolk. The aircraft carrier is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Ray Nunez Jr./ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 00:03
|Photo ID:
|3125522
|VIRIN:
|170121-N-MU198-044
|Resolution:
|4460x3186
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bush is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation [Image 1 of 41], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
