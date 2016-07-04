160829-N-ZE250-083

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 29, 2016) An Mark 45 5-inch lightweight gun fires Mark 91 illumination rounds aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), illuminating the shoreline of Sirte, Libya. Carney is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, conducting operations in support of the Libyan Government of National Accord-aligned forces against Daesh targets in Sirte, Libya, as part of Operation Odyssey Lightning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Weston Jones/Released)

Date Taken: 04.07.2016
VIRIN: 160829-N-ZE250-083
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160829-N-ZE250-083 [Image 1 of 40], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.