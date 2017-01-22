A player practices running bases during a youth baseball clinic hosted by Oki-Am Kai Jan. 22 aboard Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. Oki-Am Kai is an organization that works to bring the communities together. Oki-Am Kai invited the National Professional League coaches to this event.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Danielle R. Prentice)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 00:02
|Photo ID:
|3125510
|VIRIN:
|170122-M-TH199-039
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser [Image 1 of 38], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
