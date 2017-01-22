(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser [Image 25 of 38]

    Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    A player practices running bases during a youth baseball clinic hosted by Oki-Am Kai Jan. 22 aboard Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. Oki-Am Kai is an organization that works to bring the communities together. Oki-Am Kai invited the National Professional League coaches to this event.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Danielle R. Prentice)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3125510
    VIRIN: 170122-M-TH199-039
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser [Image 1 of 38], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170124-N-BS159-016
    170125-N-SK327-140
    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities
    160829-N-ZE250-085
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser
    Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser
    Truxtun departed Naval Station Norfolk as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.
    Naval Installation Commander Visits Red Hill
    AAV Marines hit the water
    Hué City departed Naval Station Mayport as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.
    170125-N-SK327-197
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Ship's Self Defense Force (SSDF) Force Protection Training
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS Green Bay begins patrol
    Flight ops
    Hue City is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training
    Contingency force maintains readiness through rehearsal
    Departing
    Bush is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation
    Naval Installation Commander Visits Red Hill
    Departing
    170125-N-ZB097-0053
    Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser
    Repairs
    Contingency force maintains readiness through rehearsal
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Naval Installation Commander Visits Red Hill
    160829-N-ZE250-083
    Hue City is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations
    Hue City is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations
    Hue City is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations
    170125-N-SK327-011
    160829-N-ZE250-031
    Japan Nippon Professional Baseball coaches attend Oki-Am Kai baseball clinic on Camp Kinser
    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities
    USS Green Bay begins patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Sports
    Clinic
    MLB
    Major League Baseball
    Camp Kinser
    Youth sports
    baseball player
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Baseball Clinic
    NPB
    Nippon Professional Baseball Coaches
    Major League Baseball Coaches
    Japanese Coaches
    Oki-Am Kai
    Hanshin Tigers
    SoftBank Hawks
    Keiichi Hirano
    Ryo Yoshimoto
    Nippon Professional Baseball

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT