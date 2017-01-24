170124-N-KD168-030

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Jarret Reynolds repairs a pilot's helmet aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Repairs [Image 1 of 40], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.