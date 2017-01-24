Hue City is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations

170124-N-VK873-049
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Seaman Megan Guzman stands watch aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66). Hué City is deployed with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)
|01.24.2017
01.27.2017
|3125534
|170124-N-VK873-049
|Location:
|USS HUE CITY (CG 66), US
