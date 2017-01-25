USS Green Bay begins patrol

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 25, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

