170124-N-ME988-102 MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) stand on the port bridge wing as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

