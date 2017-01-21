U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Africa disembark an MV-22 Osprey to recover simulated isolated personnel during a mission readiness exercise at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 21, 2017. During the exercise, air, ground and logistics elements conducted integrated planning and execution of the Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel operations, a primary mission of the SPMAGTF.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 00:02 Photo ID: 3125504 VIRIN: 170121-M-VA786-1325 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 13.78 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contingency force maintains readiness through rehearsal [Image 1 of 39], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.