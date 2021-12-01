Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of A Lock Operator

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle launches a new feature titled "A Day in the Life of...". This featured series highlights the various careers within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this episode Inside the Castle talks with Jeff Kelly, Lock and Dam Equipment Mechanic Supervisor at the Smithland Lock and Dam on the Ohio River.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 10:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:48
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Composer River Bend Brass Band provided the introduction and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Inside the Castle
    lock operator
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Smithland Lock and Dam

