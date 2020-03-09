The Leadership Experience- Alejandro Villanueva

Alejandro Villanueva is the starting offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to playing for the Steelers, Villanueva deployed with both the 10th Mountain Division and 1st Ranger Battalion to Afghanistan. After Finishing his last tour with the Rangers, Villanueva decided to pursue a career with the NFL. In 2014 he was spotted by the Steelers and is now a veteran, 2-time Pro Bowl tackle.