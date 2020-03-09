Alejandro Villanueva is the starting offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to playing for the Steelers, Villanueva deployed with both the 10th Mountain Division and 1st Ranger Battalion to Afghanistan. After Finishing his last tour with the Rangers, Villanueva decided to pursue a career with the NFL. In 2014 he was spotted by the Steelers and is now a veteran, 2-time Pro Bowl tackle.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 14:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64783
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108091465.mp3
|Length:
|01:20:47
|Album
|The Leadership Experience
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|interviews
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Leadership Experience- Alejandro Villanueva, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
