Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Leadership Experience- Alejandro Villanueva

    The Leadership Experience- Alejandro Villanueva

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Alejandro Villanueva is the starting offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to playing for the Steelers, Villanueva deployed with both the 10th Mountain Division and 1st Ranger Battalion to Afghanistan. After Finishing his last tour with the Rangers, Villanueva decided to pursue a career with the NFL. In 2014 he was spotted by the Steelers and is now a veteran, 2-time Pro Bowl tackle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 14:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64783
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108091465.mp3
    Length: 01:20:47
    Album The Leadership Experience
    Year 2020
    Genre interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leadership Experience- Alejandro Villanueva, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Leadership Experience - Aaron Rasmussen | Co-founder of Masterclass
    The Leadership Experience - Stefanie Cohen | Hybrid Performance Method
    The Leadership Experience - The Mealer Brothers | Grit, Resiliency, and Perseverance
    The Leadership Experience | 1st. Lt. Marshall Plumlee - From the NBA to Lancer Brigade
    The Leadership Experience- Coach Mike Barwis
    The Leadership Experience- Eric Legrand | Believe
    The Leadership Experience- Robert Cialdini
    The Leadership Experience- Bill Lutz
    The Leadership Experience- Ryan Holiday
    The Leadership Experience- SSG Aaron Rapoza
    The Leadership Experience- Kim Scott
    The Leadership Experience- CSM (R) John Wayne Troxell
    The Leadership Experience - Greg Anderson | Endless Endeavor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    steelers
    Lancer
    self-improvement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT