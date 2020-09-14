The Leadership Experience- Lisa Hallett Wear Blue Run to Remember

Lisa is an endurance athlete and Gold Star family member. She is also the President and Co-Founder of "wear blue: run to remember." Wear blue is a nonprofit running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military. She built wear blue out of her passion for running and the unfortunate passing of her husband Cpt. John Hallett III. As an avid runner she found a community that needed the same kind of support that running gave her during her time of need. www.wearblueruntoremember.org