Col. Chung sits down with Bestselling Author Ryan Holiday to discuss how we can apply the lessons of stoicism to our own personal lives and the Profession of Arms. Ryan Holiday is a marketer and the bestselling author of Trust Me, I’m Lying; The Obstacle Is the Way; Ego Is the Enemy; Conspiracy and other books about marketing, culture, and the human condition. Through his books he has been credited as "leading the charge for stoicism.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 17:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64745
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108085275.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:44
|Album
|The Leadership Experience
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Leadership Experience- Ryan Holiday, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
