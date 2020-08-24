The Leadership Experience- Ryan Holiday

Col. Chung sits down with Bestselling Author Ryan Holiday to discuss how we can apply the lessons of stoicism to our own personal lives and the Profession of Arms. Ryan Holiday is a marketer and the bestselling author of Trust Me, I’m Lying; The Obstacle Is the Way; Ego Is the Enemy; Conspiracy and other books about marketing, culture, and the human condition. Through his books he has been credited as "leading the charge for stoicism.