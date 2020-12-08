The Leadership Experience- CSM (R) John Wayne Troxell

John Wayne Troxell is a retired United States Army senior non-commissioned officer who served as the third Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This position made him the most senior enlisted member of the United States Armed Forces. CSM (R) Troxell did five combat tours of duty; Operation Just Cause in Panama, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.