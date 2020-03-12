Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Leadership Experience - Greg Anderson | Endless Endeavor

    The Leadership Experience - Greg Anderson | Endless Endeavor

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    *Contains explicit language

    Today we welcome Mr. Greg Anderson from the Endless Endeavor with Greg Anderson podcast! Mr Anderson is the owner of the Electric North Jujitsu Martial Arts Academy. He has over 20 years of Special Operations and Law enforcement experience and a black belt. Greg is committed to teaching martial arts to students of all backgrounds and skill levels, and building a community rooted in camaraderie, a strong work ethic, and a never quit attitude.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 18:24
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64758
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108086639.mp3
    Length: 01:53:21
    Album The Leadership Experience
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leadership Experience - Greg Anderson | Endless Endeavor, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Leadership Experience - Aaron Rasmussen | Co-founder of Masterclass
    The Leadership Experience - Stefanie Cohen | Hybrid Performance Method
    The Leadership Experience - The Mealer Brothers | Grit, Resiliency, and Perseverance
    The Leadership Experience | 1st. Lt. Marshall Plumlee - From the NBA to Lancer Brigade
    The Leadership Experience- Coach Mike Barwis
    The Leadership Experience- Eric Legrand | Believe
    The Leadership Experience- Robert Cialdini
    The Leadership Experience- Bill Lutz
    The Leadership Experience- Ryan Holiday
    The Leadership Experience- SSG Aaron Rapoza
    The Leadership Experience- Kim Scott
    The Leadership Experience- CSM (R) John Wayne Troxell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    special operations
    Lancer
    self-improvement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT