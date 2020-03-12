The Leadership Experience - Greg Anderson | Endless Endeavor

*Contains explicit language



Today we welcome Mr. Greg Anderson from the Endless Endeavor with Greg Anderson podcast! Mr Anderson is the owner of the Electric North Jujitsu Martial Arts Academy. He has over 20 years of Special Operations and Law enforcement experience and a black belt. Greg is committed to teaching martial arts to students of all backgrounds and skill levels, and building a community rooted in camaraderie, a strong work ethic, and a never quit attitude.