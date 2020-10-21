The Leadership Experience- Robert Cialdini

Dr. Robert Cialdini is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA today Best-Selling Author. His book, "Influence, the Psychology of Persuasion" is recognized by Fortune as one of their 75 Smartest Business Books. His six principles of persuasion have become a cornerstone for any business serious about effectively increasing their influence. Today the discussion revolves around his principles and how leaders can effectively convey these principles to extend influence and in turn buy-in across formation.