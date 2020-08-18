Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leadership Experience- Craig Ehlo

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Craig Ehlo is a 14 year NBA Veteran who now works as a color analyst on all Washington State University Basketball games. He is most famous for guarding Michael Jordan during "The Shot", but had a prolific career scoring over 30 against Michael Jordan multiple times. During the podcast we talk competing at the highest level, recovering from injuries, and dealing with addiction when the environment changes.

