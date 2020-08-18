Craig Ehlo is a 14 year NBA Veteran who now works as a color analyst on all Washington State University Basketball games. He is most famous for guarding Michael Jordan during "The Shot", but had a prolific career scoring over 30 against Michael Jordan multiple times. During the podcast we talk competing at the highest level, recovering from injuries, and dealing with addiction when the environment changes.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 14:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64781
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108091463.mp3
|Length:
|01:19:55
|Album
|The Leadership Experience
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interviews
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Leadership Experience- Craig Ehlo, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
