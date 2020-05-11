The Leadership Experience - The Mealer Brothers | Grit, Resiliency, and Perseverance

This episode is part two of our season opener. Today we welcome Brock and Elliot Mealer. The Brothers are extraordinary individuals whose story of personal tragedy and serious injury following an accident imbued them with a sense of perspective and resiliency. Captured on ESPN's E:60, the brothers connection to Michigan , relationship with influential figures and willingness to work through adversity saw Brock defying expectations by beating a 1% chance of walking again, and Elliot returning to the field.