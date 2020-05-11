Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leadership Experience - The Mealer Brothers | Grit, Resiliency, and Perseverance

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    This episode is part two of our season opener. Today we welcome Brock and Elliot Mealer. The Brothers are extraordinary individuals whose story of personal tragedy and serious injury following an accident imbued them with a sense of perspective and resiliency. Captured on ESPN's E:60, the brothers connection to Michigan , relationship with influential figures and willingness to work through adversity saw Brock defying expectations by beating a 1% chance of walking again, and Elliot returning to the field.

