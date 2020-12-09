The Leadership Experience- Bill Lutz

Mr. Lutz has served in a variety of Law Enforcement capacities for over 20 years, but takes great pride in his time with New York's premier Emergency Service unit. Mr. Lutz recounts his first hand accounts of bravery, loss, and acceptance in the face of overwhelming tragedy on September 11th 2001.





The Emergency Service Unit is a component of the NYPD Special Operations Bureau. The unit is uniquely trained and equipped to perform tactical and technical rescue duty for other department elements.