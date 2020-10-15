Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leadership Experience- SSG Aaron Rapoza

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    SSG Aaron Rapoza has been an active member in the Army Combatives community since 2011. SSG Rapoza is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and a brown Prajet in Muay Thai, and is currently the Light weight Washington State Muay Thai Champion. Today the discussion will focus on SSG Rapoza's background, what he has helped implement physical/mentally/technically in the combatives center for the betterment of the Lancer Brigade.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leadership Experience- SSG Aaron Rapoza, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    combatives
    lancer

