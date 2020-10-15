SSG Aaron Rapoza has been an active member in the Army Combatives community since 2011. SSG Rapoza is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and a brown Prajet in Muay Thai, and is currently the Light weight Washington State Muay Thai Champion. Today the discussion will focus on SSG Rapoza's background, what he has helped implement physical/mentally/technically in the combatives center for the betterment of the Lancer Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 17:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64746
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108085277.mp3
|Length:
|01:11:26
|Album
|The Leadership Experience
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Leadership Experience- SSG Aaron Rapoza, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT