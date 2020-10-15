The Leadership Experience- SSG Aaron Rapoza

SSG Aaron Rapoza has been an active member in the Army Combatives community since 2011. SSG Rapoza is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and a brown Prajet in Muay Thai, and is currently the Light weight Washington State Muay Thai Champion. Today the discussion will focus on SSG Rapoza's background, what he has helped implement physical/mentally/technically in the combatives center for the betterment of the Lancer Brigade.