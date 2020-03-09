The Leadership Experience- General Robert Caslen and Dr. Michael Matthews

Dr. Michael Matthews; professor of Engineering Psychology as well as Lt. Gen. (R) Robert Caslen; former superintendent of the United States Military Academy and current president of the University of South Carolina. Dr. Matthews and LTG (R) Caslen's discussion focuses around their upcoming book "The Character Edge" that shows how to win the right way with integrity. They focus on developing leaders of character with GRIT that build winning teams and consistently pursue Excellence.