    The Leadership Experience- General Robert Caslen and Dr. Michael Matthews

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Dr. Michael Matthews; professor of Engineering Psychology as well as Lt. Gen. (R) Robert Caslen; former superintendent of the United States Military Academy and current president of the University of South Carolina. Dr. Matthews and LTG (R) Caslen's discussion focuses around their upcoming book "The Character Edge" that shows how to win the right way with integrity. They focus on developing leaders of character with GRIT that build winning teams and consistently pursue Excellence.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 14:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64782
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108091464.mp3
    Length: 01:12:11
    Album The Leadership Experience
    Year 2020
    Genre Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leadership Experience- General Robert Caslen and Dr. Michael Matthews, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    psychology
    Lancer
    Self-improvement
    grit

