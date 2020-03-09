Dr. Michael Matthews; professor of Engineering Psychology as well as Lt. Gen. (R) Robert Caslen; former superintendent of the United States Military Academy and current president of the University of South Carolina. Dr. Matthews and LTG (R) Caslen's discussion focuses around their upcoming book "The Character Edge" that shows how to win the right way with integrity. They focus on developing leaders of character with GRIT that build winning teams and consistently pursue Excellence.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 14:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64782
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108091464.mp3
|Length:
|01:12:11
|Album
|The Leadership Experience
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interviews
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Leadership Experience- General Robert Caslen and Dr. Michael Matthews, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
