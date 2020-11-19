The Leadership Experience | 1st. Lt. Marshall Plumlee - From the NBA to Lancer Brigade

Today we sit down with 1st Lt. Marshall Plumlee. Lt. Plumlee was a All American Basketball player, a National Champion with Duke, and was signed to play with the New York Knicks. Marshall did all of that before joining active duty as a Ranger qualified Infantry Officer.
