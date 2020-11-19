Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leadership Experience | 1st. Lt. Marshall Plumlee - From the NBA to Lancer Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Today we sit down with 1st Lt. Marshall Plumlee. Lt. Plumlee was a All American Basketball player, a National Champion with Duke, and was signed to play with the New York Knicks. Marshall did all of that before joining active duty as a Ranger qualified Infantry Officer.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 17:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64740
    Length: 01:03:15
    Album The Leadership Experience
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Basketball
    Knicks
    Lancer
    self-improvement

