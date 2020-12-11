Today we welcome Dr. Stefanie Cohen. Dr. Cohen is a 25 time world record holder in power lifting, certified personal trainer, and founder of Hybrid Performance Method. For years Dr. Cohen has moved up and down in weight classes competing in 3-5 competitions per year, shattering world records and inspiring others. Her approach to power lifting consistently remained in the proper balance of sleep, nutrition, and physical exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 17:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64738
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108085264.mp3
|Length:
|01:18:30
|Album
|The Leadership Experience
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Leadership Experience - Stefanie Cohen | Hybrid Performance Method, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT