Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Leadership Experience - Stefanie Cohen | Hybrid Performance Method

    The Leadership Experience - Stefanie Cohen | Hybrid Performance Method

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Today we welcome Dr. Stefanie Cohen. Dr. Cohen is a 25 time world record holder in power lifting, certified personal trainer, and founder of Hybrid Performance Method. For years Dr. Cohen has moved up and down in weight classes competing in 3-5 competitions per year, shattering world records and inspiring others. Her approach to power lifting consistently remained in the proper balance of sleep, nutrition, and physical exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 17:39
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64738
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108085264.mp3
    Length: 01:18:30
    Album The Leadership Experience
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leadership Experience - Stefanie Cohen | Hybrid Performance Method, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Leadership Experience - Aaron Rasmussen | Co-founder of Masterclass
    The Leadership Experience - The Mealer Brothers | Grit, Resiliency, and Perseverance
    The Leadership Experience | 1st. Lt. Marshall Plumlee - From the NBA to Lancer Brigade
    The Leadership Experience- Coach Mike Barwis
    The Leadership Experience- Eric Legrand | Believe
    The Leadership Experience- Robert Cialdini
    The Leadership Experience- Bill Lutz
    The Leadership Experience- Ryan Holiday
    The Leadership Experience- SSG Aaron Rapoza
    The Leadership Experience- Kim Scott
    The Leadership Experience- CSM (R) John Wayne Troxell
    The Leadership Experience - Greg Anderson | Endless Endeavor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    performance
    podcast
    nutrition
    Lancer
    self-improvement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT