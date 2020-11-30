The Leadership Experience - Aaron Rasmussen | Co-founder of Masterclass

Aaron Rasmussen is the co-founder of master class. An online learning platform created for students of all skill levels, being taught by experts in their field. Mr. Rasmussen also started outlier.org which offers online classes for college credit. Aaron flipped the philosophy of education and has brought online learning into the next generation. His insights in this podcast will talk about not only his personal life and professional life, but also his passion for making education available for all.