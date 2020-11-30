Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leadership Experience - Aaron Rasmussen | Co-founder of Masterclass

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Aaron Rasmussen is the co-founder of master class. An online learning platform created for students of all skill levels, being taught by experts in their field. Mr. Rasmussen also started outlier.org which offers online classes for college credit. Aaron flipped the philosophy of education and has brought online learning into the next generation. His insights in this podcast will talk about not only his personal life and professional life, but also his passion for making education available for all.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 17:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:10
    Album The Leadership Experience
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leadership Experience - Aaron Rasmussen | Co-founder of Masterclass, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

