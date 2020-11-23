The Leadership Experience- Eric Legrand | Believe

Eric J. LeGrand is a former American football defensive tackle who played college football at Rutgers. He became paralyzed while making a tackle in an October 2010 game. Eric has never let his injury define him, he has become a motivational speaker and published author and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eric talks of overcoming adversity and the resilience and grit needed to accomplish your goals.