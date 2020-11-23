Eric J. LeGrand is a former American football defensive tackle who played college football at Rutgers. He became paralyzed while making a tackle in an October 2010 game. Eric has never let his injury define him, he has become a motivational speaker and published author and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eric talks of overcoming adversity and the resilience and grit needed to accomplish your goals.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 17:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64742
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108085270.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:02
|Album
|The Leadership Experience
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Leadership Experience- Eric Legrand | Believe, by CPT Daniel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT