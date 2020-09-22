The Leadership Experience- Kim Scott

Today we are sitting down with New York Times bestseller and long time CEO Coach, Kim Scott. Kim led AdSense, YouTube, Doubleclick Online Sales, and Operations at Google before joining Apple to develop and teach a leadership seminar. The discussion will focus on Radical Candor; how caring deeply and challenging directly within our formations prevents ruinous empathy, manipulative insincerity, and obnoxious aggressiveness.