    The Leadership Experience- Kim Scott

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Today we are sitting down with New York Times bestseller and long time CEO Coach, Kim Scott. Kim led AdSense, YouTube, Doubleclick Online Sales, and Operations at Google before joining Apple to develop and teach a leadership seminar. The discussion will focus on Radical Candor; how caring deeply and challenging directly within our formations prevents ruinous empathy, manipulative insincerity, and obnoxious aggressiveness.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    podcast
    New York
    Lancer
    self-improvement

