    The Leadership Experience- Ray Dalio

    The Leadership Experience- Ray Dalio

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Audio by Capt. Daniel Mathews 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Mr. Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates and a proactive philanthropist heavily involved in providing opportunities for the less fortunate. While Mr. Dalio has a flourishing career in investments, he takes the time to reflect back on his successes and struggles in order to provide feedback and lessons learned for those progressing through the "Arc of Life". His contributions cover his philosophy of pain + reflection = progress and successful teams produce good outcomes.

