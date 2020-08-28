The Leadership Experience- Ray Dalio

Mr. Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates and a proactive philanthropist heavily involved in providing opportunities for the less fortunate. While Mr. Dalio has a flourishing career in investments, he takes the time to reflect back on his successes and struggles in order to provide feedback and lessons learned for those progressing through the "Arc of Life". His contributions cover his philosophy of pain + reflection = progress and successful teams produce good outcomes.