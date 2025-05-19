386th AEW honors Police Week 2025

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. Since then, communities have come together each year to honor the courage, service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.



At the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Police Week 2025 was recognized through a series of events that paid tribute to Defenders while strengthening bonds across the installation.



“National Police Week is a time to remind us of all the tremendous sacrifice made by law enforcement and our Defenders,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Beckman, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander. “Our Defenders work in less-than-ideal conditions with the understanding that day could bring the most tragic of circumstances. Despite the enormous responsibility placed upon their shoulders, they continue to show up every day and answer the call without fear or hesitation.”



The week began with an opening ceremony, featuring a stirring rendition of the National Anthem performed by Senior Airman Amber Olds, 386th ESFS aerial defense operations specialist, and opening remarks from senior leadership, including from Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 386th AEW deputy chief of staff and a former security forces Airman. He is also an Air Force reservist and a career civilian law enforcement member in the Dallas, Texas area.



“Why is it important for us to remember?’” asked Perea, rhetorically. “A lot of people want to do this job, but couldn’t for one reason or another. Police Week is a time for solemn reflection – a time to remember names, faces and stories of those who dedicated their lives in protecting others and paid the ultimate price. They stood as guardians, facing danger head on so others may live in safety and peace.”



Midweek, following the ceremony, 386th AEW Marauders, as Airmen are called at the base, gathered for a security forces cookout, which featured games, food and interactive displays and demonstrations highlighting the mission and capabilities of our Defenders. Airmen then laced up their boots and took on a 7.5-mile ruck march in honor and memory of the Defenders and law enforcement who had fallen in the line of duty.



The week concluded with a closing ceremony and final guardmount, providing a somber and powerful end to the observance. The guardmount is a tradition in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in law enforcement roles, to include Office of Special Investigations agents, and included a roll call with purposeful silence to names called. This silence was a powerful reminder of the many lost and killed in service.



“This is a time to reflect on the legacy of service, the burden of the badge and the courage it takes to run toward danger when others run away,” said Col. Kelly Quidley, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander. “Defenders perform more than just enforce, they build safety, stability and the environment where missions succeed and people return home. They represent the very best of our profession.”



While Police Week 2025 was rooted in honor to recognize the sacrifices of our Defenders, it was also a time to strengthen the bonds between us and celebrate the spirit of service that unites us all.



“For however sobering it may be as we remember those we have lost, we take pride stepping in front to protect others,” said Beckman. “We at the 386th ESFS are incredibly grateful for our support this past week and even more grateful for the trust they place in us to get the job done.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2025 Date Posted: 05.19.2025 08:59 Story ID: 498296 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)