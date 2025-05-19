386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing walk a Police Week ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron held a 7.5 mile ruck march where anyone could participate in honor of law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)