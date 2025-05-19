386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing gather for a ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The ruck march was 7.5 miles long and was held by the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron to commemorate Police Week and honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)