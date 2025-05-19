U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron walk toward the starting point for a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The 386th ESFS celebrated Police Week with a variety of events, including a ruck march where anyone could participate in a 7.5 mile walk or run to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 05:36
|Photo ID:
|9047773
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-KE594-1021
|Resolution:
|5222x3474
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.