386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron walk toward the starting point for a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The 386th ESFS celebrated Police Week with a variety of events, including a ruck march where anyone could participate in a 7.5 mile walk or run to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)